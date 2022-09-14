Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $188.88.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.