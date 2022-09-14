Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 192.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 132,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Trading

BG opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.



