Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 56,168 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 351,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

