Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,890 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.51. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

