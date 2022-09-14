Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

