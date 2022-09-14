Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Makes New $41.06 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 772,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,063,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,817,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 157,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,849.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,774 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

