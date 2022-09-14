Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

