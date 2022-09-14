CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,304 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 414,589 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,088.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 467,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $179.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.24.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $64.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

