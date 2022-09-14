Cape ANN Savings Bank Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $2,183,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $29,350,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.