Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 6.1 %

AMAT opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.