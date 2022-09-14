Cape ANN Savings Bank Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $644.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

