Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 2,511 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

IJH opened at $242.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.19 and its 200-day moving average is $248.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

