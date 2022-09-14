Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 300 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cape ANN Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

