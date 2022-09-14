Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.