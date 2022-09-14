Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 196.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,987 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $32,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cerner by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $254,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3,291.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,367,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $152,175,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

