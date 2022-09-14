Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Charter Communications Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $386.89 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $386.27 and a 12 month high of $801.36. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

