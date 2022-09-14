Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 155,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 57,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 1.9 %

CVX stock opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

