Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,785 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19. The company has a market cap of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

