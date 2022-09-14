Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Lessened by Baader Bank INC

Baader Bank INC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,818 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

