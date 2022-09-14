Citigroup Inc Sells 4,614,358 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:C opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.