Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,453,677.12 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92.

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 326.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,721,000 after acquiring an additional 270,389 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

