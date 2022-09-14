Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $35,816,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $21,043,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after buying an additional 631,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,238,000 after buying an additional 480,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.