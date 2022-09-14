Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 1,253 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

TREE stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $164.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

