Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 12,833 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.18 and a 200-day moving average of $511.00. The company has a market capitalization of $480.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

