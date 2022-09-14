Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 1,952 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Gentherm by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Stock

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $260.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,991 shares of company stock worth $1,698,466 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

