Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 2,660 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 670,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,729 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Axos Financial stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $185,540.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at $610,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

