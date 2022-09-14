Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires 4,057 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

