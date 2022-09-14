Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

