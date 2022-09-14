Connors Investor Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 72,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a PE ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

