Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 1,564 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average of $189.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.