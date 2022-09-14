Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 23,586 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.77. The stock has a market cap of $187.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.