Connors Investor Services Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 45.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $285.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.47 and its 200 day moving average is $301.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

