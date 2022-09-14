Connors Investor Services Inc. Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

