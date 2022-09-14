Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.57.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

