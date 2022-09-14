Connors Investor Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 75,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 7.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $147.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

