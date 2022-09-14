Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $14.24 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81,666 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $252,225.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

NYSE:DASH opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

