Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.