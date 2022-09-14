Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $15.88 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.7% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,542,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 181,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

