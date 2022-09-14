Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $879.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.32.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

