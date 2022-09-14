Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $4.02 Million Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 60.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simmons First National Stock Down 3.6 %

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

