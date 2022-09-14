Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 53,959 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
NYSE:WFC opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
