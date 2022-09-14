Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 815 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $152.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.85.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

