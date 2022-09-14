Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases 8,520 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,079,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 302,487 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.21. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.11.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 215.00%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

