Connors Investor Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.8 %

LLY stock opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $291.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.34 and its 200 day moving average is $302.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

