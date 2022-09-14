Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 2,565 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.