Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.39 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.76. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

