Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 348,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 170,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth about $27,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,845 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telos by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $793.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.22. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $33.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

