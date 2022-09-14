Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,600 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for about 0.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 3.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

