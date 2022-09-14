Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from an action list buy rating to a buy rating. TD Securities now has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.50. Corus Entertainment traded as low as C$2.94 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 586017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJR.B. CIBC lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.08.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.58 million and a PE ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.18.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

