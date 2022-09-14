Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $529.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

